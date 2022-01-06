(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft is bringing its all-you-can-eat game subscription service to Xbox consoles.

Already available on PC and Google Stadia, Ubisoft+ offers more than 100 games from the publisher's library - both archive and new - for a single monthly fee. It's similar to EA Play, although there is no confirmation on whether it will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as yet.

All we have to go on for now is a blog post by Ubisoft's corporate community manager, Daniel O'Connor. In which he wrote that it will be "coming to Xbox in the future".

In addition to access to full games, Ubisoft+ will include DLC and monthly rewards, such as cosmetics, boosters and in-game items.

The post also included details on Rainbow Six Extraction being added to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass from day one. It will be available to members from 20 January 2022 at no extra cost.

"By making Rainbow Six Extraction available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members on the day and date of its launch via Xbox Game Pass, we’re demonstrating that we believe in the value and choice that game subscriptions offer to players," added Ubisoft SVP, Chris Early.