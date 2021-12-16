Ubisoft is working on Splinter Cell remake

(Pocket-lint) - Splinter Cell is coming back - the storied stealth gaming franchise is getting resurrected by Ubisoft in the form of a remake, presumably of the first game. That means gamers will most likely be stepping into the shoes of superspy Sam Fisher.

Ubisoft took a slightly strange route to confirm the game's development, too, in the form of encouragement to the masses to apply for various jobs that it has open on the project, and it sounds like it may not be too far along in development yet.

Third Echelon stand by....



A Splinter Cell remake is underway at @UbisoftToronto. Learn more about the project and how you could join the team:https://t.co/XOeGAfS7ac pic.twitter.com/9gqZEJ9OyJ — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 15, 2021

It also took the opportunity to showcase the series from its humbler beginnings, to give newcomers and those with nostalgia to spare a chance to again appreciate what an important set of games the Splinter Cell series has been.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 16 December 2021

A new game in the franchise has been rumoured for some time, but it's very much news that the game will be a remake, and that means it comes as part of a bit of a pattern of big franchises getting remakes recently, with the likes of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Dead Space already currently being given the spit-and-polish upgrade treatment.

Ubisoft has confirmed it'll be built again from the ground up, on its newest internal game engine Snowdrop, and that it won't revolutionise the original concept by converting it to an open-world game, or anything like that, which is promising for the purists. We might have a while to go until we see anything substantial from the project on the gameplay front, though, so we'll keep our ears to the ground.