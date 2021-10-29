(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft's announced a raft of game delays, including setbacks for the long-awaited remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, as well as the upcoming free-to-play shooter The Division Heartland.

Both will now apparently release in the fiscal year ending in March 2023, which is actually still a pretty massive window that could see them release in early 2022 or a year after that, depending on how things go.

The Prince of Persia remake is a project that's already been subject to plenty of delays internally, according to various reports, and which leaked consistently before eventually being revealed last year. It was originally meant to have come out in January, so it's clearly hit some speedbumps along the way.

The Division Heartland, meanwhile, was announced in May but didn't have a firm release window yet. Taking the shooting action of The Division and moving it over to a free-to-play system, it could be a fairly big play from Ubisoft to take part of the free-to-play market.

However, it clearly needs some more time in the oven, and with Ghost Recon Frontline also coming as a free-to-play option, and also recently hitting a delay, it might make 2022 a pretty big year for the publisher.