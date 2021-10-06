(Pocket-lint) - As part of the franchise's 20th anniversary celebrations, Ubisoft has unveiled the latest step for Ghost Recon - Frontline, a new multiplayer shooter that will be completely free to play and looks like it'll have a unique flavour in the crowded battle royale field.

From what Ubisoft is saying, it's going to blend elements from a few existing games into its core gameplay structure, and won't use a shrinking circle as its core method for forcing players into the same spaces.

Instead, it'll feature objectives for them to fight over, like in Hunt: Showdown or Escape from Tarkov, along with designated extraction zones where the fighting is likely to get fiercest. Players can squad up and the whole trailer features groups of three, so you can safely assume that might be a maximum at launch.

In total there will be "more than 100 players" on each server, so it's a decent server size, although the likes of Call of Duty Warzone and the upcoming Battlefield 2042 are pushing higher player counts.

Still, the trailer paints a picture of dynamic fun, with support able to be airdropped in and plenty of weapons and attachments to take advantage of. It's unclear yet whether there's any sort of respawn or buyback mechanic to get dead players back into the game, a big variable for more casual players, but more details should emerge soon.

Ubisoft is going to run a few closed tests on the game later in October, and you can register for a chance to take part on its website here if the trailer has piqued your interest.