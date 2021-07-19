Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to watch the new Tom Clancy game reveal

(Pocket-lint) - The videogame lineage of Tom Clancy is one that stands up to real scrutiny - it's got some of the best tactical shooters ever released in its lineup, across both third and first-person genres.

While Rainbow Six Siege has been carrying on the name for a few years now as it's continued to reinvent itself and stay relevant, we're about to get a look at a brand new Tom Clancy game from Ubisoft, it's confirmed.

The event it's announced will unveil the game and let us get a look at proper gameplay all in one go, and is just around the corner, happening later today. You can watch it right here, though, as we've embedded the video feed at the top of this page.

We're not going in totally blind, either - IGN has posted a first glimpse of the game in motion, even before we know its title, that you can check out below.

It's obviously a first-person shooter, but looks closer to something like Valorant or Call of Duty than it does to a tactical shooter, so it'll be interesting to find out more when the event airs later today.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 19 July 2021.
