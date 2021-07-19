How to watch the new Tom Clancy game reveal

(Pocket-lint) - The videogame lineage of Tom Clancy is one that stands up to real scrutiny - it's got some of the best tactical shooters ever released in its lineup, across both third and first-person genres.

While Rainbow Six Siege has been carrying on the name for a few years now as it's continued to reinvent itself and stay relevant, we're about to get a look at a brand new Tom Clancy game from Ubisoft, it's confirmed.

Tomorrow, things are going to get wild



Tune in at 11AM PT / 8PM CEST for the worldwide reveal of a brand-new game in the Tom Clancy’s universe. — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 18, 2021

The event it's announced will unveil the game and let us get a look at proper gameplay all in one go, and is just around the corner, happening later today. You can watch it right here, though, as we've embedded the video feed at the top of this page.

We're not going in totally blind, either - IGN has posted a first glimpse of the game in motion, even before we know its title, that you can check out below.

Get a quick taste of a brand-new Ubisoft game right here, right now!



We had a chance to see what it looks like up close, and we can’t wait to tell you more. Keep an eye out on @Ubisoft tomorrow, July 19 at 11:15am PT for the full reveal. pic.twitter.com/nZkZB8kKNf — IGN (@IGN) July 18, 2021

It's obviously a first-person shooter, but looks closer to something like Valorant or Call of Duty than it does to a tactical shooter, so it'll be interesting to find out more when the event airs later today.