(Pocket-lint) - Things move fast in gaming, as always - fresh off a bout of reports about an upcoming live service game to take the Assassin's Creed franchise forward, Ubisoft has gone ahead and confirmed that it's working on Assassin's Creed Infinite.

In a new blog post, it outlines in fairly corporate terms how it wants to stop the franchise becoming one where different studios create different games and move towards a system where the franchise can exist in one place moving forward.

If that sounds like it could mean a centralised live service system, you're reading right. While the post is more than a little thin on actual details, it shows that the reports we've been hearing aren't far off base. The game (or platform, depending on how you look at it) is apparently still in very early development, though.

Indeed, it says that the game's only codenamed Infinity at the moment, so that name is subject to change. The big internal shift on Ubisoft's side is to make Assassin's Creed a cross-studio franchise that has leadership wherever it needs it.

The post concludes by promising further news about upcoming content for the last game, Valhalla, as well as more news about Infinity when it's ready, but we'd assume that won't be for quite some time.

The earlier Bloomberg report had claimed that Infinite will be a sort of hub through which players can access multiple historical time periods at once and will have the capacity to add more of these down the line once it's released. How radical a shift this is, and exactly how many settings it encompasses, can't be clearly answered at this stage.