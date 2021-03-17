(Pocket-lint) - The Far Cry series has evolved into one of the most popular sandbox shooter franchises ever, and it's a big fan of hopping around the globe between entries. Far Cry 6 has been announced and unveiled, and things look predictably explosive.

We've got all the key details for you right here, including details on its release date, trailers and gameplay information, so keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

We got a first trailer for Far Cry 6 during Ubisoft's Forward event in July 2020, and it's a chunky cinematic look at what we assume will be the game's main antagonist, and his interesting attitude to fatherhood and parenting.

At that point we were hopeful that it wouldn't be too long until we got to see some gameplay and got a sketched-out release date of February 18 2021, but that information isn't current any more. Given the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated work-from-home changes, it looks like Far Cry 6 has been delayed to some extent.

We're still hopeful that it could release later in 2021, although the longer we go without hearing any news the more that becomes optimistic. Still, failing 2021, we think that 2022 is almost guaranteed - Ubisoft won't want to go too long without a release from one of its biggest franchises.

When Far Cry 6 was first unveiled we hadn't yet got our hands on the next-gen consoles that we're now lucky enough to be enjoying. Even then, it was confirmed that the game would be cross-generation.

Taking another Ubisoft release as a guide, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will be the best place to play Far Cry 6 for smooth frame rates and better visuals.

However, it'll still appear on the PS4 and Xbox One (with free upgrades to next-gen when you get it), too, as well as gracing PC rigs the world over. As we have to point out all too often, we wouldn't get any hopes up about a Switch version - unless a huge hardware upgrade comes along for Nintendo's console, it's unlikely it'll be able to contend with Far Cry 6's visuals.

Far Cry 6 takes players to the island of Yara, which looks for all the world like Cuba, much like Far Cry 4's environment was modeled on Tibet and Nepal. The island is in a state of total chaos, overseen by local dictator Antón Castillo.

He's played with real menace by Giancarlo Esposito, who Breaking Bad fans will be entirely familiar with, and looks like a really potent antagonist. The unveil trailer also showed off Castillo's son, Diego, who is being groomed to succeed him. It looks like a harsh world for Diego, and the smart money isn't on him making it out as a balanced, calm adult.

Players will be taking part in a guerilla revolution with the people of Yara, according to Ubisoft, playing as Dani Rojos and choosing whether they'll be male or female at the outset. Either way, it'll be a fully-voiced protagonist, not a mute cypher.

There are some fairly big changes coming to the Far Cry formula in the sixth outing, which should be very welcome after the last couple of outings retrod a bit of ground. For one thing, the environment is the biggest the series has yet seen, according to the developers.

It's also home to a major city, Esperanza, not just the small settlements that previous games have featured, and that environments means more verticality thanks to high-rise buildings. The weaponry you'll use is also set to look a little different - because this is a revolution in a long-blockaded state there's going to be a more home-made aesthetic.

We're sure that more military weapons will make appearances as well, but screenshots so far show a few cobbled-together attachments and weapons that look enticing and could potentially mean a more in-depth return to the Far Cry crafting trees we all know and love.

There'll also clearly be some heavy options available - we're very much hoping that the tank in the header image for this piece is drivable, and that flyable vehicles make a return as well, and see no reason to doubt either angle.

Far Cry 5 introduced a Guns For Hire system that let you buddy up with AI companions, inspired by Far Cry 2's buddy system, and that's also set to return in Far Cry 6. We don't know too much about these characters, but Ubisoft says they'll be larger than life. The one we do have full details on is the slightly disappointingly-named Chorizo, a cute wee weiner dog who'll help you out when needed.

