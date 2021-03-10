(Pocket-lint) - It's not often that you get to trace the beginning of a game's development, but in the case of Rainbow Six Quarantine (or, as we'll cover, whatever it ends up being called) that's entirely possible.

In 2018 Rainbow Six Siege got a limited time mode called Outbreak where players in three-man fireteams got some fun objectives to complete in a setting blitzed by an alien zombie virus. It was great fun, and enjoyed such success that a standalone game was announced. Now, a couple years later, we're still waiting for it. Find out everything you need to know, right here.

Rainbow Six Quarantine was first unveiled back in 2019 at E3, after the Outbreak event in Siege in 2018, and the trailer above showed off the game's mood and setting a little. It ends with the promise of a release in early 2020.

That date is obviously far behind us in the rearview mirror, and seemed ambitious even then. Since then, we haven't been given a firm update regarding an expected release date, but there is hope that we're not too far off finding out more. If the game was initially slated for early 2020, you could hope that even with a solid rework it could still be on track to come out sometime in 2021.

However, there's an elephant in the room here - the game's title. Multiple leaks in early 2021 indicated that the game was going to have its name changed for reasons that aren't particularly complicated.

The world has changed a lot over the last year, and concepts like outbreaks and quarantines have become far closer to home for many people, so it's only sensible that Ubisoft would want to steer clear of sounding like any sort of a grim cash-in on the global pandemic that has hurt so many.

What exactly the game is going to be called hasn't been announced - strong indications swirled briefly around the subtitle "Parasite", but these were debunked equally quickly and now all we can do is wait. For our purposes, we'll keep calling it Quarantine until the new name is confirmed officially.

Quarantine was announced back when next-gen consoles were just rumours, rather than physical releases people have in their homes, and as such was headed toward PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Obviously, that's now likely to be out of date information, and we'd be certain the game will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as well when it does appear. In fact, it could even be a next-gen only title in theory. The most likely scenario, though, is that it's a cross-generation title that works on multiple consoles depending on what version you pick up.

In terms of gameplay, we can take a lot of pointers from the 2018 mode from Siege - Outbreak. Based on that template, we'd expect Quarantine to also be a three person co-op game that sees players take on missions together.

These could be against a timer or simply to get through an area, and another good point of comparison is the Left 4 Dead games, which remain so influential on cooperative zombie titles.

The fact that Quarantine is based around Siege's engine means you can expect tight gunplay and tactical options, and we're hoping that operator specialisms like those in the multiplayer title could be an option, to let us deploy a range of interesting gadgets as helpful tools.

In fact, recently a 3-second clip of some gameplay leaked through Reddit, which makes all those assumptions seem correct, even if it's not much to go on:

It shows movement and gunplay that's clearly straight out of Siege, but alien gloop that's entirely foreign to it, and an environment that isn't recognisable, either. The game doesn't look like it's at too early a stage of development, either.

That's given us hope that a gameplay reveal could be around the corner fairly soon, but we'll have to wait and see if this brief clip is particularly indicative of what we can expect.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.