Assassin's Creed VR and Splinter Cell VR confirmed by Ubisoft job listings

(Pocket-lint) - During 2020's Facebook Connect, Oculus announced that Assassin’s Creed VR and Splinter Cell VR were going to make an appearance for Oculus devices in the future.

Now it seems that those VR games have been re-confirmed by job listings on Ubisoft's official website.

The company is looking to hire for a number of positions related to the new games. For Assassin's Creed VR, for example, there are several different roles listed that include VR game designer, senior VR game designer, development tester and QA tester.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is also set to recruit as many as 17 people to assist with Splinter Cell VR. This includes everyone from Producers to lead game designers, proper artist and more. Upload VR spotted that at one point "Network Programmer" was listed as one of the roles. The job description for that post seemingly involves "...developing multiplayer core features and game services using existing online infrastructure."

This could be a hint that not only is Splinter Cell VR firmly in the works, but that Ubisoft is considering options for making a multiplayer mode for the game too.

Another point of note is that the roles for both these new virtual reality games mention the need for experience with the Unity game engine. This isn't Ubisoft's standard engine and may well imply that these games are being built from the ground up, specifically for virtual reality.

It's possible that since these games were first announced by Oculus, they will be coming to that company's headsets first. Perhaps for the Oculus Quest 2? Time will tell.

Unfortunately, there's no word on the release date for these games, but it's reasonable to assume it's going to be a while yet. We can't wait.

