(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has been bulking up Xbox Game Pass, like with the addition of EA Play at no extra cost. Now, it looks like another new perk might be coming to the subscription service. Jez Corden of Windows Central recently claimed on Twitter that Ubisoft’s Uplay+ might join Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft has a few subscription services for owners of the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There's Xbox Live Gold, a monthly membership plan that is required for online play, and then there's Xbox Game Pass, which gives you access to hundreds of games for just one monthly fee. But, if you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get Xbox Live Gold plus Xbox Game Pass for PC, as well as EA Play and access to Xbox's Cloud Gaming service (formerly called Project xCloud).

With Xbox Games Pass, you can download the games and play them as often as you like, as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee. Some titles might become unavailable as others are added, but you also have the option of buying any of the collection outright at discounted prices. Microsoft also adds releases of its own games as soon as they are made available in the shops.

As for Ubisoft Uplay+, based on what Corden's heard, there is “a strong chance” it might actually arrive soon.

I've seen rumours about Ubisoft Uplay+ joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.



I think this has a strong chance of being true, based on stuff I've heard. — Jez (@JezCorden) December 30, 2020

Corden has a great track record with Xbox-related rumours, and given Microsoft has said it wants to do more EA Play-like collaborations for Xbox Games Pass, we suspect it definitely is negotiating with Ubisoft to bring Uplay+ to the service. We’ll let you know as we learn more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.