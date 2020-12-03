Forget Spotify Wrapped, Ubisoft's version for gamers is much more fun

(Pocket-lint) - If you enjoy Ubisoft games, then you're bound to appreciate this little wrap up of your play experiences that the company has converted into a personalised video.

You've probably seen this sort of thing with Spotify Wrapped, where your play history is presented in a snazzy format to show what you've been listening to over the last year. It's nifty, but it's nowhere near as cool as the Ubisoft Connect Wrap-Up.

For gamers who have enjoyed the likes of Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, The Division, Rainbow Six Siege and more, this page gives you a summary of the last five years using your own stats.

This includes basic things like how many hours you've sunk into games, how many games you've played and what your three favourite games are. But it also shows off specific stats from those games, including things like how many kills you've got, your kill death ratio, win/loss stats and more.

All this is then converted into a personalised video and custom landing page for you to enjoy and share with your friends. Of course, the results are only interesting if you've actually played some games. If you've only spent one hour in a game, then the data is likely laughable.

Maybe things will look a little different in another five years?

Writing by Adrian Willings.