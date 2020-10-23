(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft and Reebok have partnered up ahead of the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

They're launching a capsule collection that includes trainers, apparel, and accessories - all inspired by Ubisoft's game. Each piece features the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla x Reebok logo and symbols from Norse mythology featured in the game. Think northern lights, ravens, and axes.

The collection is headlined by three trainers. Here's how Reebok described them:

Zig Kinetica

"Inspired by the deep black of the Nordic night and the northern lights the Zig Kinetica x Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is designed with a black moulded-mesh upper, built around its distinctive zigzag-shaped, energy-return sole in emerald sea. Nodding to the Viking Lifestyle, the model features the symbol for Synin, a raven that represents a major feature of Norse mythology, and helps key character Eivor on his journey."

Club C Revenge

"Simple yet versatile, the Club C Revenge x Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features a soft suede tan upper with emerald sea and black hits throughout. On the heel, the silhouette features a twin battle axe symbol, the epitome of Norse versatility and one of the most iconic Viking symbols."

Classic Leather Legacy

"Coming with a cold grey upper and highlights in both emerald sea and emerald haze, the Classic Leather Legacy x Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a retro-running inspired lifestyle silhouette, is the perfect choice for those who don’t want to choose between the present and the past. The embossed raven symbol on the heel this detail speaks once more to the deep meaning of these creatures for the Vikings."

The collection also includes two hoodies, a cap, and socks. It will be available Reebok from 7 November 2020 and other retailers four days later.

Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on 10 November 2020.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.