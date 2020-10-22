(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft will launch a new connected service alongside Watch Dogs: Legion on 29 October.

Ubisoft Connect will enable cross-play and progression across its titles going forward, so you can pick up and play on one platform, but then continue where you left off on another.

That means, if you have an Xbox One X and Stadia, you can switch and play on either platform, with save games accessible by both. In addition, you will be able to play in online multiplayer against anyone with any console, cloud service or PC.

This will work for players with Ubisoft, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Stadia accounts. Your console or Stadia account must be linked to your Ubisoft account, but that's all there is to it.

Creating an Ubisoft account is free.

In addition to cross-play and cross-progression, Ubisoft Connect will take on the best aspects of the current Ubisoft Club. You will gain XP and units by playing games, with the latter then able to be spent on in-game items and bonuses.

As part of the launch of Ubisoft Connect, the publisher is unlocking more than 1,000 legacy Ubisoft Club rewards for players to enjoy for free. Find out more on the official Ubisoft Connect website.

Writing by Rik Henderson.