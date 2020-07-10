We knew already that Ubisoft planned to announce Far Cry 6 soon (during its Ubisoft Forward event this Sunday), but we didn't know much about it.

We do now.

What is claimed to be an accidental placing on the official PlayStation Store in Hong Kong not only revealed the lead artwork, it has yielded the setting and main character details. Plus, the main villain has seemingly been confirmed to be played by the superb actor, Giancarlo Esposito. Yep, that's Gus Fring from Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul (or Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, or one of the as yet unannounced characters in season 2 of The Boys).

In addition, the listing reveals that those who buy the PlayStation 4 edition of the game will get the PS5 version for free when they upgrade.

As well as the Chinese language listing, an version in English has also appeared on Twitter, posted by @james_huang_cn.

It reads: "Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.

"FIGHT FOR FREEDOM: Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation.

"YARA TORN APART: Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara.

"GUERRILLA FIREPOWER: Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground."

The details at the bottom reveal that it will sport two-player co-op - as other Far Cry games before it - plus an offline single player campaign.

If true, this will come as a blow to Ubisoft that has already had a hard enough time trying to serve takedown notices on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla gameplay that has been popping up all over YouTube of late.

Hopefully, it will still have one or two surprises for its imminent event.