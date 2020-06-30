Ubisoft is seemingly readying to release a new battle royale game known as Hyper Scape. A free-to-play shooter that's releasing soon on PC and console later this year.

Reports are appearing online, with hints from an official Twitter account and website too.

Rod Breslau, an eSports consultant has shared some info over on Twitter:

Sources: today Ubisoft will tease a new game code-named "Prisma Dimensions", which is actually a new AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS Battle Royale from Ubisoft Montreal (R6, AC) named Hyper Scape pic.twitter.com/2hza3P7rz1 Pocket-lint plants a further 1,000 trees with Resideo — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

This new FPS game apparently promises a battle royale experience in a futuristic setting. Hyper Scape is also going into closed beta to begin with (very soon) with a full release on PC happening on 12 July.

Though it's coming to PC first, there's also the possibility of an appearance on console, with crossplay later this year as well.

The official site is a bit sparse in terms of info at the moment, but does give us some clues as to the setting:

"Prisma Dimensions is thrilled to bring you the first iteration of the Hyper Scape on July 2nd - and with it, the pulse-pounding action of Crown Rush! Get ready to drop into the neon-drenched streets of the world’s premiere virtual city, Neo Arcadia. You'll want to hit the ground running, as you’ll need every advantage you can find to give yourself a leg up on the competition. Only the best contenders will make it to the final showdown. Will you claim victory, or fall to the perils of the Hyper Scape?"

Breslau also reports that Hyper Scape is being built with Twitch streamers in mind, with integration with Twitch chat that'll let viewers directly impact what's happening in the game.

Sources: Hyper Scape is being built with streamers in mind in a full partnership with Twitch with never seen levels of integration from a big game before. Twitch chat will among other things be able to directly impact the game live with game-changing events pic.twitter.com/I37UUMo8rh — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

There are incentives for Twitch streamers too, as they'll also earn revenue for bit purchases that happen during the stream. This should keep things interesting for all involved.

We'll find out more during the upcoming unveiling on 2 July and you can sign-up to register your interest here.