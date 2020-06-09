Far Cry 6 rumoured to be set in a more exotic location

Ubisoft recently released its earnings report for Q4 2020 in which the company suggests it plans on releasing five triple-A games between now and March 2021.

Those upcoming games are already known to include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Gods & Monsters. The identity of the fifth game has been a bit of a mystery.

Now rumours have surfaced online suggesting that the final game on the list will be Far Cry 6. That leak also suggests that the next Far Cry outing won't be set in the US but in a more exotic location.

According to Game Reactor, Ubisoft is planning on moving away from US shores with Far Cry 6:

"The last [Ubisoft] game scheduled to be released before April (unless Ubisoft decides it’s this game that should be postponed due to COVID-19 or that there are too many AAA releases in a fairly short window) is set to be a Far Cry. I don't want to ruin Ubisoft's plans by giving you all the information, but I can say with certainty that those of you who didn't like Far Cry 5's North American setting are likely to find this game more interesting when it's officially unveiled during Ubisoft Forward on July 12."

The report suggests that we'll find out more at the official Ubisoft Forward event on 12 July. Although it's worth bearing in mind that this is just a leak and not definitive word on the upcoming update to the series but it does make some sense.

Far Cry has historically released every year or so, at least recently, with Far Cry 5 in 2018 and Far Cry: New Dawn the year after. Far Cry has also had a few exotic locales in its past, so that makes sense too. Time will tell.