You can now travel back in time and visit Egypt and Greece for free.

Ubisoft has launched two mini games or virtual educational tours of "ancient" Greece and "ancient" Egypt. These so-called Discovery Tours were developed directly from two of the company's existing games: Assassin's Creed Origins, which is set in Egypt near the end of the Ptolemaic period (49 to 47 BCE), and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which takes place in Greece several years after the Spartans fought the Persians.

Both trips have been pitched as "living museums", which you can roam to learn more about Egypt and Greece and their histories.

Here's how Ubisoft describes the Ancient Egypt tour:

"Roam freely in the beautiful world of Ptolemaic Egypt. Learn more about its life, habits and customs by yourself, or let historians and Egyptologists guide you on one of the 75 available historical tours they have curated."

Here's how Ubisoft describes the Ancient green tour:

"Travel throughout 29 regions and uncover hundreds of stations with tours on five different themes: philosophy, famous cities, daily life, war and myths to learn more about history of Ancient Greece."

You can download Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt from Ubisoft’s website here.

You can download Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece from Ubisoft’s website here.

You can claim your free virtual educational tour now. You have one week - from 14 May at 1pm May at 2pm local time - to play both.

Yes. Both Discovery Tours are free to download and use.

Ubisoft said you’ll need a PC and a Uplay account to claim your free tours.