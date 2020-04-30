After an excellent teaser stream, where Instagrammer artist BossLogic revealed the theme of this year's Assassin's Creed through a four-hour live painting session, Ubisoft has released the official premiere trailer.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is set in the Viking age, where the norsemen rampaged across Northern Europe and became the most feared fighters around.

And, as you can see from the trailer video, it's going to be a bloody journey.

Little was really revealed in the trailer, bar lead character Eivor, but it is now commonly known that the game will be mostly based in middle-ages Britain, with King Alfred on the throne.

We have also learned through rumours and snippets of official information that the game will extend the RPG elements of Origins and Odyssey even further, giving you control over your own Viking settlement.

There will also be sailing sections, in longboats, and hardcore battles.

Indeed, the rendered footage released reminds us a lot of The History Channel's Vikings (available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK). That recently reached its final season, so Valhalla couldn't be better timed for fans to feel like they are continuing the story. After all, the events in Vikings take place before Alfred becomes king and rids England from the nordic threat.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will be available this holiday season, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and PC. We also imagine it will come to Stadia considering Ubisoft has shown it is keen to support Google's cloud gaming platform so far.