New Assassin's Creed being revealed right now: Vikings?

Ubisoft is in the process of revealing the theme for the next Assassin's Creed, via a live stream of digital artist painting the background and main character.

You can watch it live above, but what we've seen so far - plus previous rumours - we'll make a stab at a Viking setting.

To be honest, as the art progresses, it's becoming more clear that the rumours were spot on.

Instagrammer and artist BossLogic has been building the piece gradually, adding different period elements over time. And, in the last little while he's started to put sails on the longships which leaves us in no doubt.

On the right-hand side of the image, there is a medieval castle and battle scene, so we also expect some of the action to be set in middle-ages Britain - possibly as part of raiding scenarios?

To be honest, considering we've just come off the back of watching the last season of the History Channel's Vikings (on Amazon Prime Video in the UK) we can safely say that there are few other settings we'd embrace as eagerly.

And as big fans of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, we're very much looking forward to what Ubisoft will present later this year.