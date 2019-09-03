  1. Home
Ubisoft UPlay+ subscription service available for free right now, more than 100 PC games to download

Ubisoft has launched its own game subscription service for PC gamers and is offering the first month of membership for free.

If you sign up to UPlay+ now you will not have to pay a penny until after 30 September. And, as you can cancel at any time, you can try it completely for free and only subscribe if you want to continue.

It will cost £12.99 per month in the UK, $14.99 in the States after the free period.

The service rivals similar membership schemes from Xbox (Game Pass for PC) and EA (Origin Access). With UPlay+, you get to download and play more than 100 Ubisoft games from the company's library - including new titles as they are released. Indeed, they will appear up to three days ahead of official release dates.

In addition, the versions of games available will always include all downloadable content and bonuses - they are the "premium versions", claims Ubisoft.

To sign up to UPlay+, you just need to head to the dedicated webpage here. Then sign in using your Ubisoft account or create a new one.

You will need to add your card details, as the first monthly payment will be taken after the free period unless you cancel before 1 October.

