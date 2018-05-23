Ubisoft globally rolls out Sam, an AI-powered gaming assistant

Artificial intelligence is all the rage, and as a result, several companies have begun leveraging the technology to develop their own assistants.

A few years ago, we only had Siri to choose from, then came Cortana and Alexa and Google Assistant. Now, even companies like Bank of America (via "Erica") have their own assistants living inside mobile apps. Ubisoft is the latest example, with Sam. Sam is now live, and it's here to help you learn more about Assassin's Creed Origins Hidden Ones or see how many hours you've spent playing Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Sam got a soft launch in Canada last January, but now, it's available worldwide in beta. You can find Sam within the Ubisoft Club mobile app for iOS and Android. It uses Google's Dialogflow system to answer questions about Ubisoft games and services. Sam only speaks English and essentially acts like an AI-powered chatbot that follows your in-game progression and provides you with real-time stats and tips.

Ubisoft said it wanted to find a way to give its data back to the players - but "show it in a meaningful way to enhance their gameplay experience". Also, it said players are increasingly looking for answers to many subjects around games, like tips, general info, or even just a release date. With Sam, it's hoping to offer something really accessible so that players can spend less time searching and more time playing.

Sam is now available on the Ubisoft Club mobile app, which can be downloaded on Google Play and App Store.