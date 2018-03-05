Far Cry 5 live action movie available to watch for free on Amazon Prime Video

As it did with The Division previously, Ubisoft has made a short film as a prequel to one of its forthcoming games. This time Far Cry 5 gets the spotlight and it's available to watch for free for all those with an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription.

Far Cry 5: Inside Eden's Gate is a 30 minute short movie that follows three YouTubers (vloggers, for the sake of copyright) as the travel to Hope County, Montana in order to investigate fanatical cult, The Project.

What they find encounter is the basis of the rest of the plot and leads nicely into the game itself.

Far Cry 5 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC from 27 March and continues the tale of cult leader Joseph Seed and his warped family.

Ubisoft took a brave and sometimes criticised step in basing the latest Far Cry in America, especially at a time when religious fanaticism and gun laws are under constant scrutiny. However, in our experience with the game so far, it is a clever and bold decision that suits the style of open-world first-person shooting the series is famed for.

And you get to create your own lead character for the first time, ramping up on the RPG elements. We cannot wait.