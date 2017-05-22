  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Ubisoft game news

Far Cry 5 revealed, heading to Montana for some good ol' hillbilly mayhem

|
Ubisoft Far Cry 5 revealed, heading to Montana for some good ol' hillbilly mayhem
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

- Set in Hope County

- Worldwide reveal Friday 26 May

Ubisoft will fully reveal Far Cry 5 on Friday 26 May, but in the meantime has released several vignettes showing that the new chapter will be set in the North West of America.

The series is heading to Montana and, from brief teases in the videos, looks to include some hillbilly action. What's the betting that the main villains this time around exhibit traits made famous in Deliverance?

There's also some really sinister things going on in the four teaser trailers released so far, if you look closely. Hint: check out the bell in the church bell tower and what's making it ring.

The time period in which the new game is set isn't clear, although it's likely to be modern day. There will certainly be some scares, we reckon, although we hope that there's also plenty of the dark humour of Far Cry 4. Pagan Min is one of the best gaming bad guys we've ever faced - one of the funniest too.

We have to wait until this Friday before finding out the release date for Far Cry 5, or the formats it will appear on. The worldwide reveal will happen at 2pm BST on that day though, so mark it in your diary.

Oh, and welcome to Hope County!

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments