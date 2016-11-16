Watch Dogs 2 contains sexually explicit full frontal nudity, Ubisoft promises patch

Watch Dogs 2 has received great review scores, including our own, and from our own experience gets better and better as you play more. However, it has courted a spot of controversy of late.

Not only has its promised seamless online multiplayer functionality been troublesome, causing crashes and prompting Ubisoft to can it while a fix is found, one player found a rather unsavoury character model in the game. One of the female non-player characters has a graphic representation of lady parts showing for all to see.

Watch Dogs 2 is a PEGI 18 game, but even an adult would be surprised to see this kind of full-frontal nudity in a game. They might even be so shocked that they post the resulting image on their Twitter feed.

That's exactly what @Swizzasaur did, using the PS4 Share functionality of his console. We've posted a censored version above, but you can see the full NSFW version on his Twitter account.

Sadly for him, even though it was posted more in a "what the?" style than anything salubrious, Sony then subsequently suspended him from the PlayStation Network for sharing adult content.

Thankfully, the company eventually saw sense and reinstated his account.

Ubisoft, publisher of Watch Dogs 2, has also responded, admitting that the NPC model is indeed inappropriate and vowing to release a patch to get rid of the nudity. It hasn't said how the pornographic content got in there in the first place though. Our bet is on late nights and (very) lonely graphics artists.