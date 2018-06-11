Ubisoft E3 2018 press conference: Watch the livestream right here

Ubisoft will host its E3 2018 press conference today and you can watch the event right here on Pocket-lint.

The video above will start an hour before the event itself, so stay tuned.

Ubisoft will kick off its annual E3 press event at 1pm PDT local time in Los Angeles. That means you can watch it from 9pm in the UK or 4pm on the East Coast of America.

A couple of games that we know about for sure are Assassin's Creed Odyssey and The Division 2.

The latter was actually shown for the first time during Microsoft's Xbox E3 event yesterday, with the location - Washington - and some of the duck-and-cover combat mechanics taking centre stage in a lengthy demo.

We are bound to find out more about the plot and game itself during Ubisoft's own event.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey was originally leaked when an officially branded keyring - of all things - was found in a shop. It forced Ubisoft into making the announcement early although a teaser didn't show anything of the gameplay.

Another game we expect to see some more footage of is Beyond Good and Evil 2. And the pirate ship multiplayer battle game, Skull & Bones, should be part of the presentation as well.

We're hoping for Watch Dogs 3 but have heard it might be unlikely this year.

Anyhow, enjoy.