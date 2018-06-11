Ubisoft E3 2018 conference: All the games, announcements and how to watch it again

Ubisoft always throws a bumper show at E3, with 2018 being no exception. While there weren't any major surprises - we already know about the new Assassin's Creed and The Divison 2 - but there's still plenty to adsorb.

Here are the highlights from the conference with all the best action in video form...

You can watch an on-demand version of the event below (or in the main window above, on desktop).

It's also available to watch on Twitch.

First shown at the Xbox conference, which kicked off E3's proceedings, the Division 2 continues the third-person tale in Washington DC. The sequel boats a year's worth of DLC packs for free - for everyone - while Raids will also be introduced.

The franchise makes its way to Ancient Greece. And given just how good 2017's AC Origins is, we expect strong things from this release. How Ubi has managed to assemble another world in such a short period of time is almost mind-boggling, though.

Crazy bike stunts anyone? Rising takes the Trials genre to the nth degree, with crazy loop-the-loops and other stunts.

Oh hi there Elijah Wood, co-founder of SpectreVision. The now Hollywood celeb took to the stage to show off the psychological thriller, which aims to cross the worlds of film and video games. Have you ever dreamed of exploring someone else's consciousness? Well, here's your chance, in VR....

Perhaps the highlight of 2017's Ubi E3 showreel, BGE2 was revealed in greater detail, not only with a kick-ass cinematic trailer for 2018, but glimpses of the open-world flight game. There'll be a behind-closed-doors demo on the E3 show floor, too, so keep an eye on the site for more information in the coming days!

Think of S&B as Sea of Thieves minus the cartoon graphics and tomfoolery. This is pirates at sea for the more hardcore player, based in a giant shared open-world that's always online. Could be fun, if Ubi keeps things mixed up enough to maintain the interest.

One of 2017's announcements, the toys-to-life title was shown off in more detail... with added Star Fox. Yep, Nintendo got in on the action, too.