What’s new in Hungry Shark World? 6 new features revealed

If you're an avid Hungry Shark Evolution player then Hungry Shark World will more than likely already have hooked your interest.

If you've caught a glimpse of the game it might look fundamentally similar to its predecessor. So what's new? We run-down some of the fun new features.

At launch Hungry Shark World will come with three worlds to choose from - Pacific Islands, Arctic Ocean, Arabian Sea - with different visuals, enemies and areas to discover. More worlds will be added in future updates, as can be selected from the world map, while purchasable maps will detail various goodies' locations if you're feeling flushed with cash.

Each new day that elapses introduces a trio of new "missions" - say, swim 5,000m, or eat 20 divers - that will reap you in-game currency rewards (in the form of coins or gems).

In addition there's an all-new live events, where you can compete to come out on top for that day in a given mission. The top one per cent will win a prize, with the top five and 20 per cent winning other lesser valuable prizes. These might be modification items for your shark, new sharks, currency, and so forth. It's a social driving incentive as much as anything.

If putting a waxed-up moustache onto a whale shark sounds too dangerous to do in real life then, well, here's your chance in a gaming context. Or maybe a chef's hat? Crown? It's all rather funny. You can even show-off your wares to your friends in the Shark Tank social area (but Facebook social media isn't an essential to play).

But it's not without purpose: specific items, which cost differing amounts of coins/gems, can enhance life longevity by a given percentage, make more coins available during a gold rush, and so on. Things like the jetpack - which was available in Evolution - make traversing land easier, which is ideal if you're looking to mow down a bunch of beach-dwellers.

Pets, too, are no longer just sharks. These purchasable sidekicks come in different forms, such as a squid, with additions due in future updates.

Hungry Shark World has a total of 17 species of shark available to unlock (at launch, this could expand), all based on real species (including extinct), each with distinct personalities. You can choose which shark to use at any time, but specific missions requiring certain species to achieve, or certain areas of a level can only be unlocked with a shark substantial enough to break through a barrier.

There's a whole heap of new marine life too, larger shoals of fish (up to 100 at a time), and more enemies with independent artificial intelligence to handle. So whether it's a clown fish, a blue whale, or torpedos flying from a sub, you'll need to think more tactically about take-downs. Or perhaps there's a Marine on land, complete with AK-47? Yeah, that happens.

Here's a fun one. Remember Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and the "S-K-A-T-E" letters strewn throughout a level in silly spots? Well, Hungry Shark World has a similar ideal, with the letters "H-U-N-G-R-Y" bobbing about under the waves. Eat them all and you activate surpersize mode, whereby your shark becomes three times as large and can eat, well, anything. Mines? No problem.

It kind of goes without saying, but Hungry Shark World looks a great deal better than Hungry Shark Evolution too. The new title can plug into and take advantage of the latest hardware, so it can really pull on that Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The models look better, the camera dynamics make the most of the 3D world and there are more objects on screen. It feels much the same as the older game, but World has more attitude and character to its design.