Ubisoft's next Far Cry title goes primal with Stone Age setting, coming 2016

Ubisoft's next Far Cry title goes primal with Stone Age setting, coming 2016
Ubisoft Montreal is making a new Far Cry game.

It is a Stone Age-era open world game called Far Cry Primal. Set in 10,000 BC, the upcoming action-adventure game, which is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft, is considered a spin-off of the Far Cry series and follows a character named Takkar. He is a seasoned hunter and the last surviving member of his hunting group.

In Far Cry Primal, players attempt to survive in the land of Oros. They must "craft weapons and tools partly from the bones of slain beasts, hunt for food, master fire, fend off fierce predators and face off against other tribes to conquer Oros." The trailer, for instance, shows a tribe of four attempting to kill massive wooly mammoths.

They’re eventually attacked by a sabertooth tiger. This leaves Takkar on his own in a treacherous world, where he will face more mammoths and savage sabretooth tigers, as well as hostile bands of rival hunters and other vicious threats as he roams a number of landscapes and tries to re-unite his lost tribe.

Far Cry Primal is schedule release on 23 February for PS4 and Xbox One, followed by a PC release the next month. Watch the trailer above for a closer look at what to expect.

