For Honor: Watch the first trailer for the medieval battler from Ubisoft

Ubisoft is now having a turn at E3 2015 and kicking things off with a new IP in a new genre. The company also premiered the game's first trailer during its press conference, which we've embedded below.

The medieval multiplayer battler, which is headed to next-generation consoles and PC, is from Ubisoft Montreal and called For Honor. Ubisoft has shown the game's first footage while holding its press conference. It looks graphic and awesome.

The whole thing appears based around medieval battling - only it's over time and various eras, like the middle ages. There's a heavy multiplayer component too, which Ubisoft showed off while on stage with a four-versus-four demo. Ubisoft also confirmed several different characters will be available, including both male and female warriors. Watch the trailer below to see the game in action.

The debut trailer has the following description: "In this fast-paced visceral melee combat experience you’ll carve a path of destruction through the chaos of a raging war as one of three great warrior legacies: bold Knights, brutal Vikings, or mysterious Samurai."

Also, if you register at ForHonor.com, you will be able to join upcoming betas.

