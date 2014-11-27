Free stuff coming from Ubisoft to all Assassin’s Creed Unity owners to say sorry for bugs

Ubisoft will be giving all Assassin's Creed Unity owners a free gift as an apology for the full release version of the game being riddled with bugs.

When it was first launched, the game for Xbox One, PS4 and PC suffered from a number of glitches and problems, including the amusing missing face graphical issue, and the software publisher was heavily criticised for releasing it in that state. Ubisoft has since released several downloadable patches to fix the bugs, but also admits that its initial release was unacceptable.

It is therefore giving all players the forthcoming Dead Kings DLC as a free download, rather than offer it as a charged add-on as planned. "To show our appreciation for your continued support, we're making the upcoming Assassin's Creed Unity Dead Kings DLC free for everyone," said CEO Yannis Mallat.

READ: Assassin's Creed Unity review: Brothers in arms

In addition, gamers who purchased an Assassin's Creed Unity Season Pass will get a free game through UPlay, Steam, Xbox Live or PSN. They can choose from The Crew, Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs, Assassin's Creed: Black Flag, Rayman Legends or Just Dance 2015.

Season Pass holders will also get additional DLC for free, including Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China. The Season Pass has been withdrawn as a purchase for newcomers. The additional add-ons will also be available for purchase.

"Unfortunately, at launch, the overall quality of the game was diminished by bugs and unexpected technical issues. I want to sincerely apologise on behalf of Ubisoft and the entire Assassin's Creed team," added Mallat.