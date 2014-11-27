  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Ubisoft game news

Free stuff coming from Ubisoft to all Assassin’s Creed Unity owners to say sorry for bugs

|
Ubisoft Free stuff coming from Ubisoft to all Assassin’s Creed Unity owners to say sorry for bugs
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Ubisoft will be giving all Assassin's Creed Unity owners a free gift as an apology for the full release version of the game being riddled with bugs.

When it was first launched, the game for Xbox One, PS4 and PC suffered from a number of glitches and problems, including the amusing missing face graphical issue, and the software publisher was heavily criticised for releasing it in that state. Ubisoft has since released several downloadable patches to fix the bugs, but also admits that its initial release was unacceptable.

It is therefore giving all players the forthcoming Dead Kings DLC as a free download, rather than offer it as a charged add-on as planned. "To show our appreciation for your continued support, we're making the upcoming Assassin's Creed Unity Dead Kings DLC free for everyone," said CEO Yannis Mallat.

READ: Assassin's Creed Unity review: Brothers in arms

In addition, gamers who purchased an Assassin's Creed Unity Season Pass will get a free game through UPlay, Steam, Xbox Live or PSN. They can choose from The Crew, Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs, Assassin's Creed: Black Flag, Rayman Legends or Just Dance 2015.

Season Pass holders will also get additional DLC for free, including Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China. The Season Pass has been withdrawn as a purchase for newcomers. The additional add-ons will also be available for purchase.

"Unfortunately, at launch, the overall quality of the game was diminished by bugs and unexpected technical issues. I want to sincerely apologise on behalf of Ubisoft and the entire Assassin's Creed team," added Mallat.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments