  Just Dance Now lets you boogie on down in the street

Following the app's unveiling at E3 in June, Just Dance Now will release as a game for mobile devices later this month.

Developer Ubisoft has described the game as an "all-new Just Dance mobile experience". It is considered the most accessible version of Just Dance, a rhythm game series - also developed by Ubisoft - that first released in 2009 and lets players mimic the movements of onscreen dancers while using the Wii Remote. The Just Dance series was limited to consoles for the last five years.

Just Dance Now is different from other Just Dance titles in that it is optimised for smartphones, enabling you to play anywhere, anytime, and with anyone. Just Dance Now players can use their smartphones as the controller, while utilising any Internet-connected screen to follow the gameplay, according to Ubisoft. The new app will also allow an unlimited number of people to play together over different data connections (2G, 3G, 4G, or Wi-Fi).

In other words, Just Dance Now is for people who don't own a console but still want to play the original Just Dance game. The game will launch as an app for portable devices and will connect to a television, computer, tablet, etc, in order to stream on screen from the synced website. You would use your smartphone, in a similar way to the Wiimote, to control the game and play against multiple players who can connect simultaneously.

You'll be able to download Just Dance Now at no cost on 25 September. It'lll be available in the App Store and the Google Play store. Tracks include everything from 99 Luftballons by Nena and Applause by Lady Gaga to Part of Me by Katy Perry and Tik Tok by Kesha. Watch the video above for more information.