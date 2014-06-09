Assassin’s Creed 5: Unity gameplay trailer introduces collaborative multiplayer

At the E3 2014 Xbox media briefing, Vincent Pointbriant, senior producer at Ubisoft, announced that Assassin’s Creed 5: Unity will be the first title in the franchise to introduce collaborative multiplayer.

Via Xbox Live it will be possible to join up to three friends and take on the world together in real time, adding a new dynamic to the game when it comes to tactically taking down your foes. A live demo with all four players was shown off to the large crowd at the media briefing.

It highlighted that there’s still work to do, though: with notable frame-rate drop-outs occurring throughout. Probably a result of the game amping up its graphical prowess, with significant numbers of characters appearing on screen in the game’s 18th Century Parisian setting.

Still, looks like a big leap forward to diversify what the game is all about.