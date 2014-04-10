  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Ubisoft game news

Trials Frontier hits iPhone and iPad for free, genuine Trials gameplay on mobile

|
1/8  
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas

Ubisoft and RedLynx have released the first official Trials game for iOS. Available as a free download, Trial Frontier features the same, hugely addictive gameplay as Trials HD and Trials Evolution, but with an art style and theme all of its own.

It's based in the Wild West but with a modern twist - there's motorbikes after all - which explains the Frontier tag and rather than just present a series of ever increasingly more difficult levels, you are set missions by the townsfolk.

READ: Trials Evolution review

In play though it is very much the Trials experience. You can flip, jump and generally try to stay on your bike as you navigate the terrain. More powerful and manoeuvrable motorcycles become available as you earn (or purchase) in-game cash and social media integration is a big feature. The game can be connected to social networks in order to keep up with friends' performances and leaderboards.

Trials Frontier also connects with Trials Fusion, the forthcoming console and PC game, to access bonus rider gear and to see some of the same tracks.

It is available on the iTunes App Store for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch now.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments