Assassin's Creed 5 official, Ubisoft teases video of next-gen 'Unity' game

Assassin's Creed 5 is official and will be the first title in the series truly made for the next-gen consoles. Exciting stuff.

Entitled Assassin's Creed: Unity (no numbers in the official title) there are few details about the game at present, expect for an official teaser video released by Ubisoft. It's most likely in response to purported leaked gameplay shots that appeared around the web earlier this week.

Hot on the heels of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, the pirate-themed tale in the adventure series, the fifth game is set in 18th Century France, during the French Revolution. Zut alors!

Despite the game appearing so near to its predecessor's launch, it's no rush job. Unity has been in the works for an alleged three years already.

What we were hoping for is a game to take full advantage of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One's graphical powers. And it looks like that's what we will get. The teaser video states "this is alpha game footage" and "next-gen starts here". It looks like no word of a lie either: it's far more than just clever foliage on desert islands this time around - just look at the absurd realism on show. Very fondant fancy.

For now all we can all don our best English-French accents in excitement to the run-up to more information and screens. All Ubisoft is saying is that there will be "many more exciting details in the months ahead". That's certainly got our l'attention.

Assassin's Creed: Unity will be available "holiday" 2014. And by that very American expression we presume that means sometime before Christmas this year. Huzzah.