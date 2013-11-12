Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Companion App now available for iPad and Android tablets

Ubisoft has released the second-screen application for its hugely popular new chapter in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag. The companion app is available for both iPad from the iTunes App Store and Android tablet devices from Google Play. It adds all manner of new features which help enhance the main console game, including an interactive world map that prevents you from having to pause the game and enter the menu each time.

The app map is also more exhaustive than the in-game map, showing your mission objectives in real time. It also allows you to set waypoints, zoom in and out and search for locations by touch. A friend can also take on the role of quartermaster, helping you along the way.

You can also control lead character Kenway's fleet at any time, even when the main game is not active. You can use ships you've captured in the game to complete additional missions, secore routes and collect cargo and currency. You can even help secure friends' routes through Ubisoft's Uplay and be rewarded.

There is a progress tracker which shows you all of your game data, including mission progress and more. You can view treasure maps on the second screen to help finding booty. An initiates wall allows you to communicate with friends and find community challenges. And the Animus database is accessible through the app.

The companion app is free to download. Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag is out now for Xbox 360 and PS3, and will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, Wii U and PC on 22 November.