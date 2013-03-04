  Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag trailer leaks, this time there be pirates (video)

Ubisoft will be announcing all of the details for Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag later today - 5pm GMT - but that hasn't stopped several leaks revealing some of the most pertinent. For a start, the company's own dedicated site was accidentally posted a little early, showing that the game will be coming for "next-gen consoles" - PS4 and the tentatively titled Xbox 720 - too, as well as Xbox 360, PS3, Wii U and PC.

Now the video trailer for the game has been posted online, and it shows several key things, including the theme - pirates - and the new hero, Captain Edward Kenway.

It also shows how proficient Ubisoft has become at rendering cut-scenes. Or, at least, we presume they are cut-scenes. Considering the graphical processing power of the PS4 and high-end PCs, who's to say this isn't what it will look like in-game on those formats?

Pocket-lint will be revealing much more later today, when the 5pm unveiling is due. Until then, you can get as excited as us over the fourth in the series thanks to this early glimpse.

UPDATE The announcement has been pushed forward, so everything has now been revealed. Read Pocket-lint's own preview of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag here.

