New Assassin's Creed III trailer demos AnvilNext game engine (video)

A new trailer for Assassin’s Creed III has been released, complete with commentary on how the new AnvilNext game engine will make this the most intuitive instalment of the game franchise.

Developed by Ubisoft, the AnvilNext game engine made it possible for the game developers to introduce 1,000 new animations for Connor, Assassin’s Creed III’s main protagonist. According to Ubisoft this makes Connor the “most detailed third-person action character ever created”, with a host of never-before-seen attacking combos.

Further improvements include the ability to display up to 2,000 non-player characters in a single sequence, while dynamic weather conditions from all four seasons have been made more realistic. This is nowhere more evident than in the water battle scenes as shown in the trailer.

Assassin’s Creed III will be available on the Xbox 360, Sony PlayStation 3 and PC from 31 October, and the game can pre-ordered now from the game’s website.

Have you pre-ordered Assassin's Creed III? Let us know in the comments below...