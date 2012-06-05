  1. Home
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist due 2013 (trailer and video)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist is the latest iteration of the Splinter Cell series and sees Sam Fisher back once again in stealth mode.

The new game will see you play the "blacker than black" special ops agent Fisher as he leads a unit that answers only to the President of the United States behind enemy lines in places like Iraq.

The goal: to hunt down 12 terrorists by any means necessary, and stop the Blacklist countdown before it reaches zero.

According to the games publisher Ubisoft, Fisher will get a new move called "Killing in Motion" that lets him strike by marking and executing multiple enemies in one fluid action, while Active Sprint lets him climb walls and leap over barriers in order to reach his next target while on the move quickly.

Exciting stuff, if you can wait until 2013 to play it.

