Assassin’s Creed III gameplay preview

Back in March we got the first look and an in-depth preview at what Assassin’s Creed III was made of.

It's more than five whole months before the final game hits the shelves – it’s due for release on 30 October – but Ubisoft is readying a gameplay preview ahead of this year’s E3 expo in Los Angeles.

The catch? The 43-second teaser trailer that appeared on the official YouTube site today is a prelude to a longer gameplay preview. This longer version will be shown only when 1,776,000 views, tweets and Facebook shares accumulate. If that sounds like an unusual figure then think again: we knew the game was set in the 18th century, so 1776 looks to be the exact date that events take place.

Marketing stunt or not, we know one thing: we want to see more of this game. The trailer’s snow-laden hunt through Colonial American hills looks super cool.

If you, too, want to know more then spread the word. Go visit the YouTube teaser trailer and rack up those views.

Will Assassin’s Creed III walk all over the previous titles?