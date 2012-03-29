Ubisoft mobile games will have cloud save system to let you swap devices

Ubisoft has told Pocket-lint that all its mobile games in the future will come with a save-game service that means you can carry on playing where you left off, even if you swap devices.

"I think that is a huge issue and I personally can't stand it where I have to do something over again," Chris Early, head of digital at Ubisoft, told us in a one-to-one briefing when he visited the UK. "We have a cloud-based storage system for that data for you."

He confirmed to Pocket-lint that the company's soon to be released Ghost Recon Commander will have centralised storage for your character, whether you are playing on Facebook or your mobile device. It will allow you to play on one and then continue on another. Most likely through the publisher's own UPlay central service.

"As a player, I absolutely hope that game saves across multiple devices will be like this in the future. From an Ubisoft perspective, yes they will," Early added.

The news is likely to be welcomed by gamers who play on multiple devices, such as an iPhone and iPad. At the moment, in most cases, game players have to complete the same level on each device. You have only to ask Angry Birds or Where's My Water? fans how they feel about non-syncing devices to get an idea of how much of a pain it currently is.

It's a problem Apple understands, too. As, the Cupertino giant told Pocket-lint previously, it is something it would like to fix. We are hoping that the company will introduce cloud save-game storage for all games, via Game Center, in the next iOS 6 and Mountain Lion updates.

