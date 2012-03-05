  Assassin’s Creed III first trailer hits the web (video)

Last week Ubisoft revealed the official title of Assassin's Creed III (or Assassin's Creed 3, as the company also writes it) and now we have the first action from the game, courtesy of its first trailer.

Set during the time of the American Revolution in the late 18th century the game apparently offers gamers the chance "to experience the American Revolutionary War not written about in history books" and features a new hero - Ratohnaké:ton of Native American and English heritage.

"Adopting the name Connor, he becomes the new voice for justice in the ancient war between the Assassins and Templars," explains Ubisoft.

"Players become an Assassin in the war for liberty against ruthless tyranny in the most stylised and fluid combat experiences in the franchise to date. Assassin’s Creed III spans the Revolutionary War, taking gamers from the vibrant, untamed frontier to bustling colonial towns and the intense, chaotic battlefields where George Washington’s Continental Army clashed with the imposing British Army."

Powered by the new Ubisoft-AnvilNext engine its makers are promising "a revolutionary new game engine that delivers breakthroughs in visual quality, character models and artificial intelligence".

"Whether you’re a longtime fan of Assassin’s Creed or if you’re new to the franchise, you’re going to be blown away by the scale and marvel of Assassin’s Creed III," said Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft.

Landing on 31 October, the game will hit the Xbox 360, the PS3, PC and is also in development for the Wii U.

Like the new AC era? Let us know in the comments below ...