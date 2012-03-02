Assassin's Creed III announced - full details 5 March

Ubisoft has revealed that the next instalment in the Assassin's Creed franchise is called... Dum, dum, dum... Assassin's Creed III (or Assassin's Creed 3, as the company also writes it).

To be honest, there's not a lot more known at present, as the French software giant is keeping its cards close to its chest for a few more days. "We confirm that Ubisoft will announce all the details of Assassin’s Creed III on Monday, 4 March at 5pm," it says in a statement.

However, it has released pack shots for the PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game, which give away at least one major clue. It seems that the animus flashbacks this time will be set during the American Civil War, which occurred between 1861 and 1865.

The large flag in the background is the American Stars and Stripes from that period, as are the uniforms worn by the soldiers on the cover.

We also know that Ezio Auditore's story was completed in Assassin's Creed: Revelations, so the main story arc this time around will feature a different, new assassin in the lead role. The contemporary character Desmond Miles is expected to return.

Pocket-lint will bring you more information, as soon as we find out. You can also check out a countdown clock leading to the major Ubisoft announcement at assassinscreed.ubi.com.