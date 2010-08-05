  Virgin teams up with Ubisoft for online assault

Virgin Gaming, which was announced onto the world back at E3 2010 by Sir Richard Branson, has revealed its first big tie-up - with French games giant Ubisoft.

Virgin Gaming is now an online gaming community rather than a publisher, like it was in the 1990s under the Virgin Interactive banner, where it produced brilliant titles such as Cool Spot and Cannon Fodder.

The partnership with Ubisoft will see Virgin Gaming become the online tournament provider for some of the developer’s multi-player console releases.

The first game to fall under the agreement will be Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, which is due out early next year.

“Ubisoft is one of the leading video game publishers in the world and we are thrilled to offer our members the opportunity to compete in some of their best multi-player console games”, said Rob Segal, CEO of Virgin Gaming.

“Virgin Gaming is a unique convergence of social networking, video games and competitive gaming, and we are excited that Ubisoft shares our vision for the platform and its potential”.

The partnership is just one of "a slate of industry partnerships with key publishers and retailers to be announced in the coming months", according to Virgin Gaming.

Check back on Pocket-lint for updates, as we'll be sure to report on any other high-profile hook-ups for Branson's new gaming venture.