Elon Musk appeared at E3 2019 in Los Angeles to demo video game titles coming to Tesla’s new in-car video game system.

Every Tesla has a massive touchscreen infotainment center, and soon, you'll be able to use it to play Bethesda’s Fallout Shelter. The free post-apocalyptic spinoff title, which launched for mobile devices in 2015, will join indie platformer Cuphead and Android racer Beach Buggy Racing 2.

Don't forget Tesla also introduced an emulator of classic Atari games last year. Musk has suggested this is only the beginning, too. For instance, the CEO recently revealed Tesla is working on porting the Unity and Unreal video game engines.

While at Geoff Keighley’s E3 2019 Coliseum event, Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard even made a joke about Musk bringing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to Tesla vehicles. All kidding aside, Musk, a huge video game nerd himself, showed a game demonstration for Beach Buggy Racing 2, revealing how you could use the steering wheel of an actual Tesla car to control the in-game vehicle.

Demo starts at 11:42 minutes:

Musk also said YouTube is coming to Tesla vehicles, though he didn't reveal release dates for anything. One thing is clear, however: Tesla, in the hopes of trying to maintain its competitive edge, is boldly drumming up support all sorts of apps, including, apparently, console-level games.