How to use the Steam Deck UI on your gaming PC

(Pocket-lint) - Valve has revealed that Steam's desktop client now supports the Steam Deck user interface. So it's possible to have that clean UI on your PC with just a few steps.

We're big fans of the Steam Deck's user-friendly design for accessing and browsing both the Steam store and the library. If you are too and enjoy using Steam on big picture mode on your PC, then follow this guide to find out how to turn the setting on.

Access the Steam Beta

In order to use the Steam Deck UI on your desktop, you first need to go through a few simple steps in order to access the Steam Beta.

This gives you access to new features and updates to your Steam client. It's free and you can reverse the process at any point if you don't like the experience and you want to opt-out.

The access the Steam Beta follow these steps:

Open Steam Click on the Steam menu in the top left Click on the settings option Under the account section look for "Beta participation" Click change Via the beta participation drop-down select "Steam Beta Update" Click ok Steam will then restart and update

Tweak Steam's properties

You're not quite there yet, there's one other step you need to go through in order to get the Steam Deck UI on your desktop. This involves editing your Steam launch shortcut to add an extra parameter to it. In order to do that:

Right-click on your Steam shortcut (whether on your desktop or taskbar) Click on Properties Click on the shortcut tab in the window that pops up Then add -gamepadui to the end of the target so it reads "C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steam.exe" -gamepadui Click ok Close Steam (make sure you close it fully via the Task Bar Re-open Steam Enjoy

Writing by Adrian Willings.