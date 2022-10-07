(Pocket-lint) - Last year, Valve unveiled Steam Deck, a handheld PC for gaming designed to shake up the portable market in a big way. Valve initially made the device available to order via a reservation system, but now, each model is available to buy without a reservation. Valve's estimating up to a two-week delivery, which could slip if gets too many orders.

With the Steam Deck, you can access your entire existing Steam library immediately upon logging in. It runs a modified SteamOS, allowing you to download and play games with ease. Steam Deck also lets you install and operate PC software on it, including a web browser, other game stores like the Epic Games Store, and video-streaming services. It even connects to a monitor and gaming peripherals like a keyboard and mouse, or a controller.

Valve said it's finished going worked through its queue of reservations, so the Deck is now in stock. Depending on demand, estimated delivery times may get longer. The company also warned: "At a certain point we'll flip back into reservation mode until we're able to catch up". Having said that, Valve is expanding global availability of Steam Deck. It's opening reservations in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, with shipments starting in Q4.

