Steam Deck 2 is planned, a Valve document confirms

(Pocket-lint) - In preparation for the Steam Deck's launch in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, Valve has released a booklet about the product.

The booklet is filled with background information about the company and its philosophy, along with the story of the Steam Deck so far.

Within the document's many pages, there's one key sentence that has got gamers excited.

"In the future, Valve will follow up on this product with improvements and iterations to hardware and software, bringing new versions of Steam Deck to market."

It couldn't be plainer than that, Valve plans to bring out new Steam Deck versions in the future.

There are some other cool tidbits in the booklet, too, most of which were already rumoured or known.

The most exciting, in our opinion, is the fact that Valve will be releasing a generic installer for SteamOS. This means you'll be able to install the Steam Deck's operating system on any PC.

It also means that third-party vendors, like GPD, will be able to release their own Steam Deck-like consoles that run Steam OS.

Crucially, Valve says it's taking on board feedback from the Steam community and learning about how people are choosing to use the device when it comes designs its next iterations.

So, the Steam Deck 2 is all but guaranteed, and even though it's an obvious joke, we're hoping Valve finally makes it to the number 3, as well.

Writing by Luke Baker.