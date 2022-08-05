Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Steam game news

The Steam Deck is now available in more regions

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint The Steam Deck is now available in more regions
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Just recently Valve announced that it had sorted supply chain issues that were holding the Steam Deck back.

The company took to Twitter to let everyone know that anyone with a current Steam Deck reservation would get their handheld console by the end of the year. 

Since then Valve has revealed that the Steam Deck is also coming to more regions thanks to the help of Komodo. Komodo is going to play the part of an authorised reseller in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong

Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills ·

Our guide to the best Switch games - including exclusives, indies, single and multi-player titles.

Valve has also stated that these new reservations won't have an impact on the reservation queue for other regions. In other words, those currently waiting for the Steam Deck in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom won't be impacted. 

Those gamers from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong can no place a reservation for a Steam Deck with orders shipping later this year.

Valve has also said it will also have a large presence at the Tokyo Game Show so people can get hands-on time with the Steam Deck there too. 

The pricing for the Steam Deck in these regions is said to start at the following:

  • NT$ 13,380 in Taiwan
  • HK$ 3,288 in Hong Kong
  • KRW 589,000 in Korea
  • 59,800 yen in Japan
Writing by Adrian Willings.