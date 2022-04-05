Valve ramping up Steam Deck shipments, is yours on its way?

(Pocket-lint) - If you weren't lucky enough to be on the list for the first batch of Steam Decks, then you'll be pleased to learn that Q2 pre-orders are now shipping.

Valve has taken to Twitter to announce that it's now sending out the first batch of Q2 emails for the handheld console. The company has also said that it's not only doing that, but also "ramping up Steam Deck shipments" with more emails going out every week.

Welcome to Q2! We've just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we're ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week! pic.twitter.com/54TAoCQXfd — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) April 4, 2022

To make things clearer, the company has also said that it's updated the official Steam Deck product page so people can see when you're likely to get your Steam Deck if you order or when your pre-order will likely be available. This includes a note (in brackets) on the earliest possible month you could get an email about your reservation and the chance to pay for your console.

At the moment you'll see that our Q2 pre-order shows the earliest date is April, but it could be any time between now and June. In the meantime, Valve has said that it's "working hard to increase the number of Steam Decks we can produce this year" and is also planning on making Steam Deck available in more places. That includes availability in Japan by the end of the year and more updates on that will follow.

If you've pre-ordered it looks like there's not long left to wait now.

Writing by Adrian Willings.