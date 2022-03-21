Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on Valve's Steam Deck

(Pocket-lint) - Valve's Steam Deck just gets more and more appealing. The list of playable games is constantly expanding and Microsoft has already confirmed which Xbox Studio games will work nicely with the Steam Deck.

Just recently Valve president Gabe Newell told PC Gamer that he'd be happy to work with Microsoft to get Game Pass on Steam as well.

Now Microsoft has got us even more excited by revealing that users will be able to use its Xbox Cloud Gaming service on the handheld console.

An official post was made over on Reddit detailing the news:

"Hey, gaming friends! I’ve got great news for Xbox gamers and Steam Deck owners! We worked closely with Valve and the Xbox Cloud Gaming team to bring support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through Microsoft Edge Beta for the Steam Deck. Yes, seriously!"

The company has also posted a detailed guide on how to get it working for those who are keen.

We worked closely with our friends at Valve to support #Xcloud #XboxGamePass through Microsoft Edge for the Steam Deck. https://t.co/NIuHCJtXMR pic.twitter.com/Jr4JPQSbFC — Catherine Gluckstein (@CJGluckstein) March 18, 2022

Microsoft has worked closely with Valve to bring this support to Steam Deck and it's done through a Linux version of Microsoft Edge browser.

There are quite a few steps to the setup process, but hopefully, the companies will work to make the system more seamless in future. Naturally it benefits everyone if the Steam Deck is able to do more.

Writing by Adrian Willings.